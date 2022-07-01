2022 Ashantifest Community Soccer tourney: Old Tafo beat Askowa to win ultimate prize

Old Tafo emerged as winners of the 2022 MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament.

Old Tafo defeated Askowa 4-1 in the finals played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A hat-trick from sensational striker Ibrahim Wawudu and a goal from Richard Addai with Evans Sarfo's consolation ensured that Old Tafo walked away with the giant trophy and other prizes at stake.

Aside from the trophy, the winners walked away with a whopping GHC20,000, gold medals, airtime as well an appearance fee of GHC1000.

Asokwa also received GHC10,000, Silver medals, airtime and an appearance fee of GHC1000 as the prize for the first runner-up.

Tech who beat Dichemso 2-1 to place third also received GHC5000, silver medals, airtime, and same appearance fee for their efforts. All 12 teams that participated in the tournament received appearance fee and jerseys.

The teams were Old Tafo, Tech, Abrepo, Asokore, Mampong, Fante New Town and Dichemso.

The rest were, Bantama,Asafo, Suame, Asokwa and Aboabo.

There were also awards for individual players with the Best Player going to Issaka Konda of Asokwa, Best Goalkeeper went to Osei Kwame of Tafo with the Top Scorer going to Ibrahim Wadudu who scored a hat trick in the finals while Tafo also won the Fair Play Team award.

It was an intriguing grand final which saw Old Tafo dominating play from start to finish and delighted fans with their exquisite passing abilities.

They took the game to their opponents and ensured that they walked away with a very comfortable win.

The match was a curtain-raiser to the finals of the MTN FA Cup which saw Accra Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to defend their title.

The Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament began with the preliminaries at the Bantama and Atonsu Astroturfs before the grand final at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after the match, The General Manager of the Northern Business District, Mr Nii Adotey Mingle said, the tournament was very successful and the competition was top-notch.

He said, this year’s event saw a major improvement as compared to last year with more enthusiasm displayed by the teams.

"We look forward to involving more communities and make the event more popular to help unearth talents for the national teams and the Premier League," he stated.

He promised MTN's determination to improve the standards of the Ashantifest and make it more popular to attract indigenes both home and abroad with a higher level of publicity

He said they would work towards making the Ashantifest popular, just like the Kwahu Easter festival.

"This will boost tourism in the region and help serve a huge economic value to the people in the Ashanti Region, he emphasized

On his part, the Best Player of the Tournament, Issaka Konda said he was excited to win the award and called for more of such competitions to be organised within the communities.

He also praised his team for winning the ultimate prize adding that they had prepared very well for the competition and would look forward to retaining the title next year.