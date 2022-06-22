Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

2022 Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers: Tough draw awaits Ghana on Friday

Published on: 22 June 2022
CAF

Ghana will know its opponents for the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday, 24 June when the draw is conducted in Maputo, Mozambique. 

The Black Sharks are ranked 11th out of the 14 teams who will be engaged in this qualifying phase.

Ghana are in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire and Libya and could either of the teams in Pot 3 comprising defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Egypt or Nigeria.  

Pot 1 consist of teams from COSAFA & CECAFA; Uganda, Tanzania and Madagascar. 

Pot 2 (COSAFA) contains Seychelles, Comoros and Malawi. 

One ball will be drawn from Pot 2 and will be matched with a ball from Pot 1. 

This procedure will be repeated 2 more times (3 overall)

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 will be held from 21 to 30 October 2022. 

The seven qualified teams will join 2021 runners-up Mozambique who qualify automatically as hosts. 

