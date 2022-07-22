Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

2022 CAF Awards: Full list of winners

Published on: 22 July 2022
2022 CAF Awards: Full list of winners

Senegal and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has been crowned 2022 African Player of the Year for a second time.

Mane earned the top award at the CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat on Thursday, defeating Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for the title of 2022 African Player of the Year.

Asisat Oshaola of Nigeria and Barcelona was selected as the 2022 African Women’s Player of the Year, while Evelyn Badu of Ghana won the Inter-Club Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year awards.

Below is the Full list of 2022 CAF Awards winners.

2022 Caf awards winners:

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

National Team of the Year (men): Senegal.

Young Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (men): Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Club of the Year (women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Goal of the Year: Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more