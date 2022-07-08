2022 CAF Awards: GFA Gen. Sec congratulates Hasaacas trio on Women’s Player of the Year nomination

Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has congratulated Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa and Perpetual Agyekum for being nominatedfor the 2022 CAF Awards.

The trio were stupendous in Hasaacas Ladies' unprecedented achievement in the season considered.

Hasaacas Ladies FC trounced all the competitors to secure fivetitles including the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union Zone B Women’s Champions League.

The team also made it to the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League final held in Egypt.

Evelyn Badu picked the top scorer award at the CAF Champions League bagging five goals at the tournament and the Player of the Tournament Award.

Badu after the tournament secured a move to the Norwegian side Avaldsnes in March 2022.

Doris Boaduwaa was the Club’s top scorer for the season being considered.

She was involved in 27 goals in 30 appearances; 17 goals and 10 assists.

Perpetual Agyekuma and Doris Boaduwaa both had an impressive season for Hasaacas Ladies within the calender year.

Prosper Harrison Addo in a post, congratulated the trio forgetting the nomination.

“Congratulations to EvelynBadu15, Boaduwaa Doris and Perpetual Agyekum for your nominations

Congratulations to @HasaacasLadies Continue to shine”, he shared on his twitter page.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022.

The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.