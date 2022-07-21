2022 CAF Awards: Ghana's Evelyn Badu crowned Inter Club Player of the Year 

Former Hasaacas Ladies star Evelyn Badu has been crowned the CAF Inter Club Player of the Year.

She beat off competition from former teammate Doris Boaduwaa and Morocco’s Yasmine Zouhir, who plays for AS St Etienne to the award.

Evelyn Badu was named the best player in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt last year.

The youngster netted five goals to win the golden boot and to be crowned the queen of the competition, after leading the Ghanaian side to the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

