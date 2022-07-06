2022 CAF Awards: Ghana’s Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa and Perpetual Agyekum nominated for Women’s Player of the Year

Ghana’s Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Perpetual Agyekum have been shortlisted for the CAF Women's Player of the Year award for 2022.

During Hasaacas Ladies' historic domestic and continental run, the three players were influential and have been rewarded with nominations.

Following an impressive debut season in the CAF Women's Champions League, Badu joined Norwegian side Alvaldsness IL alongside Agyekum, who was later released by the club.

Badu, Black Princesses captain was named Player of the Tournament as Hasaacas Ladies finished second in the maiden Women’s CAF Champions League in Egypt.

Boaduwaa, on the other hand, was a regular for Hasmal Ladies in the recently ended season, and she also helped Ghana's Women's U-20 team secure a ticket to Costa Rica for the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The trio are joined in the Women's Inter-club Player of the Year category by Janet Egyir for their performances in the continental club competition.

Badu and Boaduwaa have also been nominated for the Women's Young Player of the Year award, while Hasaacas Ladies will compete for Club of the Year.

They join Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as the Ghanaian players in contention for awards at this year's event.

The 2022 CAF Awards will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.