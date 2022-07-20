2022 CAF Awards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy on final list for Player of the Year

Senegal star Sadio Mane has a chance to retain their Confederation of African Football (Caf) Player of the Year award after the organisers narrowed included him in the final three nominees for this year’s prize.

Mane, who was named Africa's best player in the last edition in 2019, will face former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah of Egypt and compatriot Edouard Mendy of Chelsea.

The women's shortlist has also been announced, with Africa's most decorated footballer Oshoala, Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout Njoya, and Zambia midfielder Grace Chanda making the cut.

Oshoala, a Barcelona forward, was named Africa's best female player three years ago, before two editions of the awards were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caf, Africa's governing body of football, has also announced the final lists for men's and women's categories such as Coach, Young Player, Interclub Player, Club, National Team, and Goal of the Year.

Except for the women's national team of the year award, which will be announced after the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final on Saturday, all winners will be announced on Thursday.

Caf awards 2022 nominees

Player of the Year (women): Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt), Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Inter Milan) and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona).

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich), Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns).

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly), Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Young Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies), Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne).

Young Player of the Year (men): Karim Konate (Cote d'Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United).

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Reynald Pedros (Morocco), Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Carlos Queiroz (Egypt), Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club).

Club of the Year (women): AS FAR (Morocco), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Al Ahly (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

National Team of the Year (men): Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal.

Goal of the Year: Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates), Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).