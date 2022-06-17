2022 CalcioTradeBall: ArthurLegacy Sports holds maiden seminar to sensitise stakeholders on player exploitation

Ghanaian football agency, ArthurLegacy Sports has held a seminar for various stakeholders in the domestic game as part of activities towards its Calcio Trade Ball.

The Calcio Trade Ball is an annual event organized by ArthurLegacy Sports that brings together Ghanaian footballers based primarily in Italy with the business and diplomatic community

The theme for the seminar was "Stop Player Exploitation, Save Football" and was held on June 16, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The seminar is part of the plans of ArthurLegacy Sports to continue sensitizing players, managers, and other decision-makers whose actions and in-actions affect the young football player and the ecosystem.

Keynote speakers at the maiden seminar under the flagship programme of Arthur Legacy Sports were Oliver Arthur, Chief Executive and owner of ArthurLegacy Sports, Alessandra Oliva, Deputy Head of Mission at the Italian Embassy, Francis Adu Essah, the Head of IT at the Ghana Football Association and the Deputy Registrar of the Birth and Death Registry, Seth Bosompem Kissi.

In a well-patronized event, stakeholders were educated on the canker of player exploitation, which, over the years, has affected footballers and ruined many careers.

In the opening remarks of Oliver Arthur, the Chief Executive of ArthurLegacy Sports, he listed some red flags footballers should look out for when it comes to dealing with FIFA-licenced intermediaries and third-party managers in the business of football.

According to him, players should be cautious of internet fraudsters who pose as agents and agents who want to extort money before presenting the opportunity.

In addressing the attendants, the Deputy Head of Mission at the Italian Embassy cautioned that players who fake documents are engaging in acts of criminality and hence once denied by an embassy, it could hamper their chances of travelling to some European countries as well. She further encouraged players to present accurate documents that reflect who they are.

Francis Adu Essah, the Head of IT at the Ghana Football Association revealed that the GFA, from next season, will register players who have only the National Identification Card (Ghana Card).

A Deputy Registrar at the Birthd and Deaths Registry also sensitised players and stakeholders in football to ensure a safe football ecosystem in Ghana.

The seminar, the first of two events that herald the main ball will be followed by an All Star football event on Friday, June 17.

Fans are encouraged to grab a ticket for the 2022 All-Star game between a selected Arthur Legacy XI who will play against other high-profile Ghanaian players.

After the game on Friday night, there will be an award ceremony on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.