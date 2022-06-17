2022 CalcioTradeBall dinner and awards night: celebrating football, trade and culture

The premier sports event that celebrates Ghana's strong relationship with Italy, the CalcioTradeBall dinner and awards night is back this Saturday at the Kempinski hotel.

It will be a gathering of football Stars, administrators, coaches, diplomats and the Italian business community.

The CalcioTradeBall event is organised by ArthurLegacy Sports in collaboration with the Italian Embassy and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association. Six prestigious awards will be given on the night.

Italy's football pyramid has served as the home of many Ghanaian players over the years. Former Black Stars players such as Mohammed Gargo (Udinese), Stephen Appiah (, Juventus), Asamoah Gyan (Udinese), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Milan), Sulley Muntari (Udinese, )and Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) had a successful career in Serie A.

Ghana has more footballers in Italian football leagues than any other European country. The economic benefit is an estimated annual remittance of over €1m.

In the area of trade, the Italian Embassy according to Ambassador Daniela d'Orlandi " is aiming at promoting relations between Italian and Ghanaian businesses, access to training, marketing skills, finance and to develop joint projects also with local entities such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and others."