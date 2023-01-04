2022 CHAN: Algeria confirm pre-tournament friendly with Ghana

Host nation Algeria have confirmed that they will conclude their preparations for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a friendly match against Ghana.

The match will be played on January 7, and it will be both countries' final preparatory match before the tournament begins on January 13.

Ghana's Black Galaxies arrived in Algeria on Tuesday, and are in a confident mood having won all their preparatory games.

Black Galaxies, who beat Nigeria in the final qualifying round, rallied from a goal down to beat Egypt's Al Ahly 3-1 in their last match.

Ghana will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.