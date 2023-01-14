2022 CHAN: Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna makes promise to Ghanaians

Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna has promised that the team will not disappoint Ghanaians at the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ahead of Sunday's opener against Madagascar, the Real Tamale United star is confident that the two-time runners-up can win the title this year in Algeria.

“We started with our preparations gradually in Ghana and increased the intensity when we got here. We played a few low-profile matches and progressed to playing tougher sides from Ghana which also included a few international friendlies,” Abagna told Cafonline in an interview.

“So, I think our preparations have been good but there is still quite a bit of work to do.

“We were in Algiers for a few days and also played a couple of friendly matches which gave us a taste of the weather but now that we are here in Constantine, we have to re-adjust a bit because it is much colder.

“First is to always stick to the general goal, which is to make our country proud. Everyone back at home is paying attention to what we are doing here, and we are all here to make our country proud.

“I think if the team does well, it will automatically rub off onto the players because you cannot do well by yourself while the team suffers”, he concluded

Ghana will face Madagascar at 7 p.m. local time on Sunday. Ghana also have Sudan and Morocco in their group.