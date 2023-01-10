GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022 CHAN: Ghana line up last pre-tournament friendly against Mozambique

Published on: 10 January 2023
Black Galaxies will complete their preparations for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament with a final warm-up game against Mozambique on Tuesday.

The game is set to begin at 15:00GMT at the Stade du 5 Juliet in Algeria.

The team will hope to keep their unbeaten record going into the tournament.

Black Galaxies defeated Egypt's U-20 team 2-0, followed by a 3-1 victory over Al Ahly in the first phase of their pre-tournament camp in Egypt, before drawing 0-0 with Algeria last Saturday.

Ghana will open their CHAN campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.

