2022 Ghana Football Awards: Asante Kotoko dominate awards

Asante Kotoko dominated the awards list at the 4th edition of the Ghana Football Awards ceremony held over the weekend.

The Ghana Premier League champions picked up five awards at the event to crown their impressive season after lifting a record 24th league title.

The Porcupine Warriors were adjudged winners in the various categories: Men’s Coach of the Year, Male team of the Year, CEO of the Year, Most vibrant club on social media and the Special Fans Award.

Ashantigold’s target man Yaw Annor was crowned Home-based footballer of the Year as well as the Ghana Premier League goal king.

The pacy-winger scored 22 goals in the just-ended season to equal Ishmael’s Addo record in the league.

Alexander Djiku won the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.

The Strasbourg defender beat competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the top prize.

AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan was also named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award on the night.

Below is the Full-list of winners

Men’s Coach of the Year — Prosper Narteh Ogum (Asante Kotoko)

Women’s Coach of the Year — Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Female Team of the Year — Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Male team of the Year — Asante Kotoko

Female Team of the Year — Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Living Legend Award — Abedi Ayew Pele

Special Fan(s) Award — Porcupine Tertiary (Asante Kotoko)

Thumbs up Award — Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samartex FC)

Thumbs up Award — Tom Vernon (Right to Dream Academy)

Best African International — Sadió Mane (Senegal/Bayern Munich)

CEO of the Year — Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko)

Goalkeeper of the Year — Iddrisu Abdulai (Bechem United)

Most Vibrant Club on Social media — Asante Kotoko

Goal of the Year — Mizak Asante (Golden Kicks FC)

Home-based Footballer of the Year — Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)

Ghana Premier League GoalKing — Yaw Annor

Women's Footballers of the Year — Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis)

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award — Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma)

Foreign-based Footballer of the Year — Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC)