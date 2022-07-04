2022 Ghana Football Awards: Ashantigold SC congratulates Yaw Annor after swooping two awards 

Ashantigold SC have congratulated Yaw Annor after being crowned home-based player of the year and also top scorer in the Ghana Premier League.

The pacy-winger scored 22 goals in the just ended season to win the Goal king award.

He also equaled a standing record held by Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo with his 22nd goal of the season against Bibiani Gold Stars in the final day of the season.

"Congratulations to Yaw Annor for emerging as the home based player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards"

Congratulations to Yaw Annor for emerging as the home based player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

Yaw Annor is reported to have attracted interest from some Egyptian clubs in the country after winning the Ghana Premier League goal king award.