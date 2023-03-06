2022 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu named Man of the Match in Tamale City victory

Accra Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu won the Man of the Match award in the matchday 20 game against Tamale City.

The shot stopper was in splendid form, keeping a clean sheet as the Accra-based club travelled to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to secure all three points.

Owusu was called to action early in the game, making an incredible save in the sixth minute. He was kept busy throughout the match.

The clean sheet in Tamale was his seventh of the campaign as he closes in on the record of former goalie Fredrick Asare.

Dominic Amponsah climbed off the bench to steal the winner for Accra Lions late into the game.

Accra Lions sit second on the table and are two points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars.