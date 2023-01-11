2022 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Karela United

Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Karela United at the Golden City Park in match week 12.

The Bibires scored late in injury time to secure the maximum points in this fixture.

Chelsea were without a win in their last three games and needed to respond in order to climb up the league table.

Karela United were also winless in their last three games going into this fixture.

The Ayinese-based were compact in defense and were hoping to get a point from the game but a late strike condemned the team to another defeat in the ongoing campaign.

Both teams created alot of chances but were wasteful upfront.

Berekem Chelsea have climbed to the 10th position on the league table with 16 points.

Karela United are just above the relegation zone with 13 points after this defeat.