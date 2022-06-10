2022 Kirin Challenge Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo names Korsah, Seidu in starting line up to face Japan

Ghana Coach Otto Addo has named his starting line to face Japan in the 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup which includes two debutants Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Alidu Seidu.

The duo have been named in Ghana's starting line up to face the Blue Sumarai of Japan in the opener of the Kirin tournament today at 09:55 GMT at the Misaki Park Stadium.

Ghana has only 18 players for this tournament as some players withdrew due to injuries and personal reasons.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi will be in post in the absence of trusted number one Jojo Wollacott who has been ruled out due to injury.

Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey will partner Edmund Addo in defence in the absence of Jonathan Mensah and Gideon Mensah.

Debutant Dennis Korsah has been moved to the midfield and will partner Mubarak Wakaso.

Bochum winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei makes the starting line up for the first time in three years.

Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew will lead the attack for the Black Stars in today's game.

Below is the Starting line up

1. Lawrence Ati Zigi 2. Andrew Yiadom 3. Dennis Korsah 4. Alidu Seidu 5. Daniel Amartey 6. Edmund Addo 7. Christopher Antwi-Agyei 8. Mubarak Wakaso 9. Jordan Ayew 10. Mohammed Kudus 11. Andre Dede Ayew ©