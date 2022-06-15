2022 Kirin Challenge Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo satisfied with general performance of players

Ghana coach Otto Addo says he is satisfied with his team's general performance in the 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup tournament.

The Black Stars finished third in the four-nation tournament after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties.

Ghana suffered a humiliating defeat to hosts Japan in the first game losing 4-1 to miss out on the final.

Otto Addo explained that the defeat to the Blue Sumarai was a result of the long flight and fatigue due to his players involved in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"In the first match, you could see that we were tired it was a long flight and we had played two matches before. After Japan scored the third goal it broke us a little bit but in general, I will say I’m satisfied [and] I think we did well," coach Addo said.

The Dortmund trainer is anticipating a difficult hurdle in the selection process for the next hurdle in September.

"This makes it difficult for me to choose the players for the next window [in September] and this will be the last window before the World Cup but any decision will be with me. We will decide which players come in or not."

Ghana finished in third place in the Kirin Challenge Cup picking up $50,000 as prize money.