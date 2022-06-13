2022 Kirin Cup: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Chile clash

Black Stars held their final training session ahead of their Kirin Cup third-place match against Chile on Tuesday.

Coach Otto Addo had a full house, with all 18 players, taking part in the training at the Panasonic Stadium Suita, where the match will be played.

Ghana will face Chile in the hopes of securing bronze and making amends for their humiliating loss to Japan last Friday.

Addo's men suffered a 4-1 defeat with the hosts comfortable running riot in front of their fans in Kobe.

The defeat was a reality check for Addo who until then had enjoyed an unblemished record, starting with a barren draw followed by a 1-1 stalemate against Nigeria in the World Cup playoff before beating Madagascar 3-0 and drawing 1-1 with the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Addo also got to learn about the quality of his squad against a strong opponent as he prepares for the World Cup where the Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The match against Chile is scheduled for a 6:15 GMT kickoff.