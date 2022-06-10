2022 Kirin Cup: Black Stars humiliated by Japan in opener

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Japan in their Kirin Cup opener at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

The Black Stars went into the game missing several starters due to ailment and personal issues as coach Otto Addo fielded a weaker side against the Blue Samurai.

Japan got off to a great start with Yamane Miki netting the opener on the half hour mark following an intricate passing move by the Asians.

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew leveled a minute before halftime after firing right at the edge of the box, but a momentary lapse in concentration saw Japan take the lead again before half time.

Nitoma Kaoru's cross evaded everyone to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

After the break Real Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo connected from a cross to give Japan a two goal lead before Daizen Maeda sealed victory with eight minutes left.

Ghana will face Chile in the third-place playoff after the South Americans were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia earlier in the day.