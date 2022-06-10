2022 Kirin Cup: Match Preview- Japan vs Ghana

Ghana will play hosts Japan in the semifinal of the Kirin tournament on Friday at the Misaki Park Stadium.

Four teams are participating in the 21st edition of the Kirin tournament this year which involves Japan, Ghana, Chile and Tunisia.

The tournament serves as preparations for the teams ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

This will be the Black Stars first appearance in the tournament.

Chile and Tunisia will also battle each other in the first semi-final on Friday.

Japan were runners up in the previous edition held in 2016 which they lost to 2-1 to Bosnia in the finals.

HEAD TO HEAD

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with all games producing decisive results.

Ghana has just two wins to their names against their Asian rivals, who have four wins in this fixture.

The West African side has found the back of the net in all six games in this fixture but has been outscored 12-10 by Japan, who have failed to score in their two losses against Ghana.

Japan has five clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions while the Black Stars have three shutouts in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Both sides scored four goals in their two games in the ongoing international break ahead of this match.