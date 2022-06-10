2022 Kirin Cup: Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo reacts to debut Japan goal against Ghana 

Japanese star Takefusa Kubo has reacted to scoring his debut goal for the Blue Sumarai of Japan against Ghana's Black Stars.

Japan thrashed Ghana 4-1 in the semi-final of the Kirin Challenge Cup at the Noevir Stadium Kobe on Friday.

Japan got off to a great start with Yamane Miki netting the opener on the half-hour mark following an intricate passing move by the Asians.

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew leveled a minute before halftime after firing right at the edge of the box, but a momentary lapse in concentration saw Japan take the lead again before halftime.

Nitoma Kaoru's cross evaded everyone to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

After the break Real Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo connected from a cross to give Japan a two-goal lead before Daizen Maeda sealed victory with eight minutes left.

The Real Madrid winger indicated he is satisfied to have scored his first goal for the senior national team.

"For some reason, I was often tempered in such situations, but this time I was calm and I had a feeling that it would spill. I thought I was in the moment, "he commented. Regarding the fact that his goal performance was a little restrained, he said:

"I was wondering what to do, but I couldn't afford it, and everyone was pleased, so I wonder if it's okay. First of all, I wanted to go to Mitoma who gave me a pass, so I'm satisfied. doing"

Japan will face Tunisia in the final of the Kirin Challenge Cup on Tuesday whilst Ghana take on Chile in the third place game.