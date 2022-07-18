Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

2022 Women’s AFCON: Morocco beat Nigeria on penalties to set up final meeting with South Africa

Published on: 18 July 2022
Morocco will face South Africa in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after beating nine-woman Nigeria 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 tie.

In the second round of the shootout, Atlas Lionesses goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmici denied Ifeoma Onumonu, allowing Rosella Ayane to score.

After midfielder Halimatu Ayinde was sent off, Nigeria took the lead on an own goal by Yasmine Mrabet, but Sanaa Mssoudy quickly equalised.

The defending champions then had forward Rasheedat Ajibade sent off with 19 minutes remaining, and the match was decided by a tenacious defensive performance.

In extra time, the North Africans couldn't get past Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Gift Monday nearly won it for the Super Falcons when her fierce effort cannoned off the crossbar.

But Morocco held their nerve in front of a packed stadium in Rabat to dethrone the nine-time champions and ensure a new name will be on the Wafcon trophy.

Earlier in the day, four-time runner-up South Africa needed a contentious injury-time penalty to defeat Zambia 1-0.

After Martha Tembo was adjudged to have fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe, Linda Motlhalo kept her cool to convert in the 94th minute.

 

