2022 World Cup: All stadiums and training sites ready for tournament

Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, has stated that all stadiums and training sites for the mega event are complete and are being tested with various events ahead of the big kick-off later this year.

“I am delighted to be able to report that all our stadiums and training sites are ready and being tested with various events ahead of the big kick-off later this year.

Meanwhile, final touches are being applied to our national infrastructure, operational tournament planning, and the amazing fan experience that Qatar will offer fans from around the world,” Al Khater said during the opening of a two-day seminar bringing together representatives of the 32 qualifying nations on Monday.

Managers, team doctors, and media officers from the 32 qualified teams are in Doha for a series of workshops aimed at providing a closer look at stadiums, training facilities, and the tournament's operational details, which are set to begin on November 21.

In addition to visiting team hotels and training bases, the delegates attended a number of sessions on a variety of topics such as security, transportation, football technology, and refereeing.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held in the Arab world for the first time, with the final match set to be played at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium on Dec 18. Seven other stadiums will also be used for the tournament, which will be the most compact in modern history.