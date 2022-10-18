2022 World Cup: Baba Rahman returns to action for Reading after hamstring injury

Baba Rahman returned to action on Tuesday, playing 34 minutes in Reading's Championship loss to Swansea City.

The left-back was expected to be sidelined for a month after injuring his hamstring in training following the international break last month.

However, a Chelsea-recommended specialist worked on his quick return, and he was welcomed to the Reading squad on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old replaced compatriot Andy Yiadom in the 56th minute of the 3-2 defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

He did a great job, but it wasn't enough as Reading suffered their seventh defeat of the season, dropping them out of the top five.

The return of the defender will thrill the Black Stars technical team because Raham is a key member of the team going into the World Cup.

Rahman, Ghana's most experienced defender at the moment, is expected to start in Qatar, where the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.