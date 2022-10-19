2022 World Cup: Black Stars players told to leave women and focus on tournament

Former Ghana Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has cautioned Black Stars players against entertaining women during World Cup as he wants them to fully focus on the task in Qatar.

Ankrah, who oversaw Ghana's disastrous World Cup campaign in 2014, believes wives and girlfriends can be a distraction for players.

He said players should avoid taking along their partners to the tournament in order to have their eyes on glory.

"The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period. This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks and focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves," Ankrah said in an interview with Ghana News Agency.

"It is a privilege to don the national colours and players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana."

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time after beating Nigeria in a two-legged playoff on away goals.

Ghana’s best World Cup performance was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Coach Otto Addo has yet to name his preliminary squad for the tournament, with a friendly against Switzerland set to be the final match before the team departs for Qatar.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.