2022 World Cup: Bristol City to profit from Fifa windfall if Antoine Semenyo's makes Ghana squad

Fifa could pay Bristol City £9,000 per day for Antoine Semenyo's participation in the upcoming 2022 World Cup for Ghana.

The world governing body of football has created a Club Benefits Programme to "recognize the contribution of the clubs towards the tournament," which will be held in Qatar during the regular season.

They have set aside approximately £189 million, which is expected to benefit over 400 clubs worldwide.

Bristol City will be among them because "compensation will be paid to all clubs for which the footballer has played in the two years preceding the World Cup."

Because Semenyo came through the Robins academy, the club will receive £9,000 for each day he stays with Ghana during the tournament and preparation period.

Semenyo, 22, is expected to be called up to Otto Addo's Ghana squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where they will compete in a group with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Last month, he was called up for two international friendlies, appearing as a substitute against Brazil and in the final five minutes against Nicaragua.

With the tournament starting on November 20 and Ghana's final group game on December 2, City could apply for the maximum payout during the group stages, which is estimated to be around £160,000.

If Ghana advances, the maximum payout increases to £195,000 for the Round of 16, £250,000 for the quarter-finals, £290,000 for the semi-finals, and £330,000 for clubs of players who reach the final.