2022 World Cup: British media purrs over Mohammed Kudus - 'He is more interesting than Ronaldo'

Some of the top Biritish media have gone into an overdrive over the talent of Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus with one saying the midfielder 'is more interesting than the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo'.

This comes after the youngster took the world by storm on Monday when he scored two goals for the Black Stars to beat South Korea and keep alive their chances of reaching the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, was named the best player of Monday's match which has attracted global attention to the midfielder's talents

The talented player was selected a top newspaper in England as the player to recruit after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The British newspaper 'Mirror' selected eight players to be coveted by numerous professional teams in the English Premier League after the tournament in the Asian country.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the market lately, but there are more interesting young players," said the Mirror, referring to Kudus.

"Kudus was close to signing a contract with Everton of the English Premier League (EPL) last summer," he said. It's getting a lot of attention," he said.

"The 22-year-old Kudus will be highly regarded by several EPL clubs," said Mirror.

Kudus was also named as one of the eight prospects for the World Cup in Qatar by the British newspaper 'Guardian'.

The Guardian commented, “Kudus, who has good personal skills, can beat defenders even in tight spaces.”

Kudus, a midfielder of Ajax in the Netherlands, has played six games in the Uefa Champions League this season, scoring four goals and making two assists.

In the 28th minute of the second half when the team lost 0-1 against Portugal in the opening match for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, Kudus broke through the left side without hesitation and raised a sharp cross to help Andre Ayew (Al Sadd) equalize.

He also made a strong impression with a menacing mid-range shot that broke through the Portuguese defense.