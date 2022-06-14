2022 World Cup: Check out the dates for Ghana's group games

The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired in Group H where they will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea in their second game.
The four-time AFCON champion will take on Uruguay in the repeat of the 2010 quarterfinal game.
Check the dates for group stage games
A group:
1st round (21 November): Qatar-Ecuador and Senegal-Netherlands
Matchday 2 (25 November): Qatar-Senegal and Netherlands-Ecuador
Matchday 3 (29 November): Netherlands-Qatar and Ecuador-Senegal
Group B:
Matchday 1 (November 21): England-Iran and United States-Wales
Matchday 2 (November 25): England-United States and Wales-Iran
Matchday 3 (29 November): Wales-England and Iran-United States
Group C:
Matchday 1 (November 22): Argentina-Saudi Arabia and Mexico-Poland
Matchday 2 (November 26): Argentina-Mexico and Poland-Saudi Arabia
3rd round (30 November): Poland-Argentina and Saudi Arabia-Mexico
Group D:
1st round (22 November): France-Australia and Denmark-Tunisia
2nd round (26 November): France-Denmark and Tunisia-Australia
Matchday 3 (30 November): Tunisia-France and Australia-Denmark
Group E:
Matchday 1 (November 23): Spain-Costa Rica/New Zealand and Germany-Japan
Matchday 2 (27 November): Spain-Germany and Japan-Costa Rica/New Zealand
Matchday 3 (1 December): Japan-Spain and Costa Rica/New Zealand-Germany
Group F:
Matchday 1 (November 23): Belgium-Canada and Morocco-Croatia
Matchday 2 (November 27): Belgium-Morocco and Croatia-Canada
Matchday 3 (1 December): Croatia-Belgium and Canada-Morocco
Group G:
Matchday 1 (November 24): Brazil-Serbia and Switzerland-Cameroon
Matchday 2 (November 28): Brazil-Switzerland and Cameroon-Serbia
3rd round (2 December): Cameroon-Brazil and Serbia-Switzerland
Group H:
Matchday 1 (November 24): Portugal-Ghana and Uruguay-South Korea
Matchday 2 (November 28): Portugal-Uruguay and South Korea-Ghana
Matchday 3 (December 2): South Korea-Portugal and Ghana-Uruguay