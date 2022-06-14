2022 World Cup: Check out the dates for Ghana's group games

The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired in Group H where they will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea in their second game.

The four-time AFCON champion will take on Uruguay in the repeat of the 2010 quarterfinal game.

Check the dates for group stage games

A group:

1st round (21 November): Qatar-Ecuador and Senegal-Netherlands

Matchday 2 (25 November): Qatar-Senegal and Netherlands-Ecuador

Matchday 3 (29 November): Netherlands-Qatar and Ecuador-Senegal

Group B:

Matchday 1 (November 21): England-Iran and United States-Wales

Matchday 2 (November 25): England-United States and Wales-Iran

Matchday 3 (29 November): Wales-England and Iran-United States

Group C:

Matchday 1 (November 22): Argentina-Saudi Arabia and Mexico-Poland

Matchday 2 (November 26): Argentina-Mexico and Poland-Saudi Arabia

3rd round (30 November): Poland-Argentina and Saudi Arabia-Mexico

Group D:

1st round (22 November): France-Australia and Denmark-Tunisia

2nd round (26 November): France-Denmark and Tunisia-Australia

Matchday 3 (30 November): Tunisia-France and Australia-Denmark

Group E:

Matchday 1 (November 23): Spain-Costa Rica/New Zealand and Germany-Japan

Matchday 2 (27 November): Spain-Germany and Japan-Costa Rica/New Zealand

Matchday 3 (1 December): Japan-Spain and Costa Rica/New Zealand-Germany

Group F:

Matchday 1 (November 23): Belgium-Canada and Morocco-Croatia

Matchday 2 (November 27): Belgium-Morocco and Croatia-Canada

Matchday 3 (1 December): Croatia-Belgium and Canada-Morocco

Group G:

Matchday 1 (November 24): Brazil-Serbia and Switzerland-Cameroon

Matchday 2 (November 28): Brazil-Switzerland and Cameroon-Serbia

3rd round (2 December): Cameroon-Brazil and Serbia-Switzerland

Group H:

Matchday 1 (November 24): Portugal-Ghana and Uruguay-South Korea

Matchday 2 (November 28): Portugal-Uruguay and South Korea-Ghana

Matchday 3 (December 2): South Korea-Portugal and Ghana-Uruguay