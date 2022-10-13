2022 World Cup: Drunk fans will be directed to designated areas to sober up

Qatar's World Cup chief has told the English and Welsh FAs to concentrate on their teams rather than pursuing compensation for migrant workers, and he has revealed that inebriated fans will be sent to special zones to sober up.

Nasser Al Khater also told Sky News in a wide-ranging interview in Doha, Qatar's capital, that persistent criticism of the tournament could be considered racist.

The Middle East's first World Cup kicks off on November 20, completing a 12-year journey that began when Qatar won a widely disputed vote by FIFA, football's international governing body.

During that time, Mr Al Khater has risen to the position of chief executive of the supreme committee overseeing Qatar's planning and has faced criticism.

A group of European countries, including England and Wales, have spent the World Cup build-up highlighting concerns about migrant workers' suffering and claiming shortcomings in Qatar's compensation funding.

"A lot of people that speak about this issue on workers' welfare… are not experts in the industry. And they're not experts in what they're speaking about," Mr Al Khater said.

"And I feel that they feel obliged, that they need to speak. I think they need to really read and educate themselves a little bit more about what's happening on the ground in Qatar."

A UEFA working group on labour rights in Qatar held talks at FIFA HQ in Switzerland on Wednesday.

"So when people come out and say, 'Yes, we agree that there needs to be some sort of compensation fund'," Mr Al Khater said, "they're just reading off a piece of paper.

"So let's leave that to the experts… and let us focus on football. Let the football administrators focus on their teams. And let's just leave it at that."

Although World Cup organizers insist there have only been three work-related deaths at stadiums, there are concerns that more migrant workers died on larger infrastructure projects across Qatar, as each fatality is not thoroughly investigated.

Mr Al Khater cited Qatar's improved labour laws and the implementation of a minimum wage.

However, Qatar is unwilling to change anti-LGBTQ+ laws in response to visiting fans' concerns but has insisted that no one will be discriminated against during the 29-day tournament and that gay fans can hold hands.

"All we ask is for people to be respectful of the culture," Mr Al Khater said. "At the end of the day, as long as you don't do anything that harms other people, if you're not destroying public property, as long as you're behaving in a way that's not harmful, then everybody's welcome and you have nothing to worry about."

Although Mr Al Khater has said fans can display rainbow flags, he said "it's a FIFA matter" whether approval is given for Harry Kane, the England captain, and Gareth Bale, his Welsh counterpart, to wear multicoloured "One Love" armbands that highlight discrimination.

"From what I understand, there are discussions taking place about the different political messages that are going to be," Mr Al Khater said.

He added: "This is a sporting tournament that people want to come [to] and enjoy. Turning it into a platform of political statements I don't think is right for the sport."

Fans will be attending matches in eight new stadiums built around Doha. Accommodation remains available through organisers but 95% of tickets have been sold, Mr Al Khater said.

To host the World Cup, Qatar has had to open up more areas for the sale of alcohol - including outside stadiums and in fan zones - rather than it remaining restricted to hotel bars.

Mass gatherings of boisterous, drunk supporters is unfamiliar territory for the first Muslim nation to host a World Cup.

Mr Al Khater said: "There are plans in place for people to sober up if they've been drinking excessively.

"It's a place to make sure that they keep themselves safe, they're not harmful to anybody else."

Mr Al Khater sidestepped ongoing concerns about whether vote-buying secured the World Cup hosting rights in the vote in 2010, saying he feels Qatar has been unfairly targeted generally.

"We've taken the challenge upon ourselves and we've risen to that challenge," he said.

Asked if he felt criticism was racist, he responded: "I'm not going to get into what the intentions of other people are, I'm not going to get into the minds and souls of other people.

"But you know, who knows, possibly."