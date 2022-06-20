2022 World Cup: Ex-Ghana star Abukari Damba backs Jojo Wollacott for number 1 spot in Qatar

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba wants Black Stars coach Otto Addo to keep Jojo Wollacott as the first-choice goalkeeper for the 2022 World Cup.

Damba believes the Swindon Town goalkeeper has proven to be one of the best shot-stoppers since his debut in October last year and deserves to start in Qatar.

“I think if we're going to be very fair, and looking at the current performances of these goalkeepers over time, in terms of reliability and consistency, Wollacott stands tall among the goalkeepers,” looking at his current exploits,” Damba said.

“Wollacott was scouted from a lower division league in England but then we all thought it was quite a difficult ground for him because he was brought in at a very difficult time and he was thrown straight into the hot seat.”

“In my opinion, it was a difficult thing to do but he stood up to the challenge even though he had difficult times and slowly he started building his confidence. We all saw his exploits in the last AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers.”

Wallocott made his debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast. He produced an assured performance in Ghana's 3-1 victory and has since been the team's safest pair of hands.

So far, the 25-year-old has made 10 appearances, three of which were at the 2021 Africa Cup and two of which were in the World Cup playoffs victory over Nigeria.