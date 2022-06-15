 2022 World Cup: Ex-Togo striker Adebayor urges Ghana FA to allow former Black Stars players join backroom staff 

Former Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint some old players to join the backroom staff ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 World Cup after beating Nigeria in the play-offs on the away goal rule in February.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City star indicated that Stephen Appiah and other ex-players can play a vital role in the team's participation at the Mundial due to their experience.

“We have Stephen Appiah here, we have old players that have been part of the World Cup".

“We just have to candid with the FA to join hands with the old players because at the end of the day they have been through that tunnel already and they know what is inside. So they can share their experience with the young players, they can share their experience with those who have never been to the World Cup".

Ghana has been paired in Group H of the qualifiers where they will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game on November 24.