2022 World Cup: Former Fulham ace Derek Boateng backs Otto Addo to succeed

Former midfielder Derek Boateng has backed Otto Addo to thrive with Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Fulham enforcer believes the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach is the right man to lead the Black Stars at the global showpiece.

Addo guided the four-time African champions to the World Cup after edging eternal rivals Nigeria on the away-goal rule.

And Boateng, who played alongside the coach, has backed him to succeed.

“He is a brilliant coach…he is more than the right man to lead the Stars to the World Cup," he told Accra-based Hot FM

“Even as a player, Otto Addo demanded more from us (Teammates) so I am sure he will push this team 100 percent to fully bring out their potential.

The Black Stars finished in third place in the 2022 Kirin Cup after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties.