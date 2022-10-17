2022 World Cup: Former Ghana forward Odartey Lamptey has doubts about Black Stars

Former Black Stars forward Odartey Lamptey is sceptical of Ghana's chances of progressing from Group H at the 2022 World Cup, which will start on November 20 in Qatar.

Ghana will compete in the global tournament's group stage against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

According to Lamptey, Uruguay and Portugal have improved since the Black Stars last faced them in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, respectively - both of which Ghana lost.

“When I saw the group [Ghana was drawn in], personally I wasn’t happy,” Odartey revealed to JoyNews.

“I would have preferred to be in a group that we have never played with them at the World Cup level before,” he added.

The West African heavyweights returned to the Mundial after failing to show up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ghana's first match will be against Portugal on November 24, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay to round out the group stage on December 18.

Ghana's best performance in a World Cup so far was reaching the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010. They came mightily close to making the final four.