2022 World Cup: Former Ghana international worried about Black Stars' preparations for Qatar

Ghana's preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Kofi Ntow Gyan, are inadequate.

Otto Addo's men, according to the former Black Stars midfielder, are not set up to win.

Ghana will travel to the Middle East for Group H matches against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The West Africans begin their tournament on November 24, followed by games on November 28 and December 2. In the Round of 16, they could face a country from Group H.

Since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Black Stars have not competed in a knockout stage game.

At the first FIFA tournament held in Africa, they achieved their best finish to date. Ghana reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the second time.

Ghana made their World Cup debut in 2006 and qualified for the 2010 and 2014 editions, however, the four-time African champions were unable to qualify for the previous edition in Russia four years ago.

Nonetheless, they responded for the Qatar edition after defeating Nigeria on away goals in the final qualifying round.

Ghana will play Switzerland on November 17, a week before their World Cup opener against Portugal in Doha.

However, Gyan believes Addo and the Ghana Football Association have not invested sufficiently to ensure that they arrive at Stadium 974 playing at a competitive level.

“The Brazil and Argentina we always talk about, they prepared early,” Gyan stated on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, via quotes by Football Ghana. “It is not like that here. We wait ‘til two weeks to the tournament and start calling in players. It does not help us.

“All this can be attributed to money, it is expensive to prepare. That is why some of these things worry us. We have money here and if so, why don’t we take that money and use it?”