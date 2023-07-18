2022 World Cup: Former Ghana midfielder David Accam attributes Black Stars unsuccesful campaign to inadequate preparation

Former Ghana winger David Accam believes the Black Stars' disappointing campaign at the 2022 World Cup can be attributed to inadequate preparations.

After securing qualification for their fourth appearance through a difficult mill which included a tough playoff against rivals Nigeria, the four-time African Champions only managed to win a game out of their three group matches which meant they would bow out in the early stages.

Despite an impressive showing in their first game, the lost 3-2 to Portugal but bounced back with a hard-fought victory over South Korea.

However, when they needed just a draw to qualify to the next stage, they succumbed to a 2-0 victory to familiar foes Uruguay.

Accam believes Ghana could have done better if their preparations were enough ahead of the global showpiece.

"We just didn’t prepare enough. I can say we were not ready," he told Joy Sports.

"I think the lesson I learned was that we always have to be prepared," he added.

Ahead of the next World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026, the Black Stars have been pitted against Mali, Madagascar, Chad, Central African Republic and Comoros.

The qualifiers are expected to commence in November 2023.