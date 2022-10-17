2022 World Cup: France-based midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reveals Black Stars call-up

In-form midfielder Salis Abdul Samed claims to have earned a Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo claimed last month that despite Salis's excellent form in Ligue 1, he had not called him up because the midfielder had declined an invitation in May.

However, the RC Lens star explained that he was dealing with a knee injury at the time of his call-up.

Addo appears to have accepted the explanation because Salis has revealed that he has been named to the World Cup provisional squad.

"The coach sent me a message this (Saturday) morning, he said to me: “You are going to be on the list." Salis is reported to have told Sportsworld.

"Everyone’s dream is to be at the World Cup and that is my dream too. I want to be in the final 26."

The 22-year-old is one of Ghana's most consistent players abroad, putting in impressive performances on a weekly basis in France's top flight.

In France, he is regarded as one of the best summer signings, having moved from Clermont Foot to RC Lens in a 5 million euro deal.

Black Stars coach is expected to announce his provisional squad by early November, with the final announcement coming days before the World Cup.

Ghana hope to surprise the world by advancing from a tough Group H, which includes former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, who are one of the eight countries to have won the World Cup.

Ghana's first match will be against Portugal on November 24, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay to round out the group stage on December 18.

Ghana's best performance in a World Cup so far was reaching the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010. They came mightily close to making the final four.