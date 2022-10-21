2022 World Cup: Get to know the eight stadiums of the tournament in which Ghana will play in

With the 2022 World Cup starting in a few weeks' time, find out the eight stadiums which will be used and where the Ghana national team will play their group stage games.

The Black Stars will play at Stadium 974 against Portugal, Education City Stadium against South Korea and Al Janoub Stadium against Uruguay.

Iconic Stadium in Lusail (80,000 seats)

The largest of the built stadiums will host the final of the competition, on December 18, in addition to other matches. It is located in Lusail, a city specially created for the event. It was officially opened in early September, during the Lusail Super Cup between the champion teams of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Al Hilal and Zamalek.

Khalifa International Stadium in Doha (45,416 seats)

Built in 1976, it is the only stadium that existed before the country's 2010 designation as host of the World Cup. The enclosure was renovated in 2017 and its two new arches make it much more modern. It has already hosted numerous competitions, such as the Asian Games, five matches of the Club World Cup (2019), including the final between Liverpool and Flamengo, and the AFC Asian Cup.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan (60,000 seats)

A metro line has been specially created to connect Doha with this stadium located in one of the most historic cities in the country, not far from the desert.

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (60,000 seats)

This stadium, difficult to access for fans (only by bus or taxi), was built on the northeast coast of the country, about 50 km from the capital, in the shape of Bedouin tents. The host team will debut in this venue against Ecuador on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. GMT in the opening match of the tournament and will also host one of the most attractive matches of the first phase, Spain Germany.

Al Thumama Stadium in Doha (40,000 seats)

Its design is inspired by the 'taqiyah', the traditional headdress of the men of the region. The competition will begin in this venue with a Senegal-Netherlands match on Monday, November 21 (10:00 GMT). After the competition, the stadium will go from 40,000 to 20,000 seats and should also house a sports clinic and a hotel.

Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah (40,000 seats)

The shapes of this stadium are inspired by the hulls of pearl fishing boats, long present on the coasts of the Arabian Peninsula. The venue was inaugurated with Al Duhail's victory against AlSadd in the Emir's Cup final in 2019.

Doha Education City Stadium (40,000 seats)

Very easily accessible by subway and located in the middle of university campuses, its silhouette is in the shape of a diamond. The capacity of the venue will be reduced by half after the World Cup event, something that will also happen with other stadiums.

974 Stadium in Doha (40,000 seats)

This enclosure has been made from containers and other reused materials. It will be totally dismantled after the tournament. The number 974 corresponds to the international telephone prefix of Qatar, but also to the number of containers used in the construction of the stadium