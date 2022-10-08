2022 World Cup: GFA technical director Bernard Lippert makes bold Black Stars prediction

Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director Bernard Lippert believes the Black Stars have a good chance of progressing from the World Cup.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team entering this year's tournament in Qatar, the German has backed the four-time African champions to reach the quarter-finals.

Black Stars are in a tough group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

"I think we have a good chance to overcome the group stage. And then everything is possible," he told the media.

"We really can go until the quarter-final. It’s realistic for me," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.