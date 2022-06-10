2022 World Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo reveals Japan is different from South Korea

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November Ghana will face South Korea at the group stage forcing the Black Stars to line-up a friendly against Japan today to help study their Asian opponents.

But the Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed that there are some marked differences between South Korea's team and Japan ahead of the friendly clash on Friday.

Prior to the match, the Ghanaian national team coach shared his views on the comparison of Japanese and Korean football.

The Ghana national football team will play their first Kirin Cup match against the Japanese national team at the Tokyo National Stadium at about 1000GMT.

Japan is ranked 23rd in the FIFA rankings, ahead of Ghana who are 60th.

This is a good opportunity for the Korean national team to examine Ghana's strength. Korea are in Group H along with Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ghana's head coach Otto Ado (47) evaluated the Japanese national team as "a menacing and aggressive team."

In its previous game, the Japanese national team lost 0-1 in the friendly match against Brazil after showing a performance that demosntrated that they did not easily back down.

Otto Addo, who monitored the match between Japan and Brazil, said, "The match against Japan will be very difficult." He said, "There are many players active in Europe, including players in the German Bundesliga like Wataru Endo (29, Stuttgart)."

Comparative questions about Korean and Japanese football were also asked. "Although they are from the same Asian team, the play styles of the two countries are very different," said Addo.

He continued, "Japanese soccer has a strong pressure and good possession of the ball. It has a lot of activity. It also shows an organic positional movement during the game. I want to discover their organizational skills.”