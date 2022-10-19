2022 World Cup: Ghana Coach Otto Addo to name provisional squad this week

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is set to release his provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this week.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the technical team has been in touch with the players to be invited and notified them of their selection.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name between 33 to 35 players in the provisional list.

The Dortmund trainer has up to November 14 to name his final 26-man squad for the tournament.

"70 percent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana's squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain will be in Qatar”, Addo hinted on naming his squad in an interview with Bild after the Brazil and Nicaragua games.

“The remaining 30 percent will be “tight decisions. We're watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play in Qatar in October," added the 47-year-old.

Addo will lead Ghana to its fourth World Cup appearance and the Black Stars have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana heads to Qatar as the least-ranked nation as the Black Stars are ranked 61st in the FIFA World Rankings released earlier this month.

Addo orchestrated Ghana’s surprise qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria in the final eliminator in the African qualifiers.

Preparations for the Black Stars have been topsy turvy with the Black Stars losing 0-3 to Brazil and beating minnow Nicaragua 1-0 in September as part of the preparations.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland in a final preparatory game before the tournament kicks start on November 20, 2022.

Ghana plays Portugal in their first opening game of the tournament before facing South Korea in the second game and the titanic clash against Uruguay in the final group game.