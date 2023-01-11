2022 World Cup: Ghana earned $9.5 million – GFA’s Henry Asante Twum reveals

Ghana Football Association (GFA) communications director Henry Asante Twum has revealed the country earned $9.5 million for participating in the 2022 World Cup.

Twum stated that the amount was what the Black Stars earned for exiting in the first round, implying that they would have earned more had they advanced to the knockout stages.

“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup," Twum said on Asempa FM.

Ghana collected three points out of a possible nine, resulting in their elimination from the group stage. The four-time African champions were defeated by Portugal. They beat South Korea before falling to Uruguay 2-0 in their final game.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif after the tournament claimed that an estimated $5.1 million was spent on the team’s campaign.

“Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1 million,” he said in Parliament.

“Out of this estimated budget Mr Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment logistics, and hospitality.”

“Mr Speaker the reason for the surplus of $3 million after our exit from the group stage is the result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s decision to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.”

“What this means is that in spite of our black stars defeating South Korea in our second group match we did not pay any winning bonus for that game”.