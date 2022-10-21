2022 World Cup: Ghana FA urges Muslims and Christians to fast for Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has scheduled Friday, October 21, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting for Muslims and Christians respectively.

According to a statement from Ghana’s football governing body, these activities are aimed at courting public support for the Black Stars, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The general public is encouraged to wear jerseys of the Senior National Team on Rep Your Ghana Jersey Day.

The pre-world cup activities will culminate on Saturday, October 29, 2022, where together with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFA), the GFA will organize a National Team day.

The day will start with a Walk with the Legends from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Hill Top at 6am.

Later at 6 pm on the National Team day, there will be a dinner with the Legends at the East Legon Event Centre.

Ghana will be making her 4th appearance at the World Cup as they have been paired in Group H with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.