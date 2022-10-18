2022 World Cup: Ghana not giving up on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ghana are still hoping to persuade Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch international allegiance and be part of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), however, has abandoned hopes of convincing Eddie Nketiah, another English-born player of Ghanaian heritage.

“He (Nketiah) has not committed but Hudson-Odoi could be added as he is still engaging with the GFA,” the source, who asked not be identified, said to Reuters.

Ghana have already added former Spain international Inaki Williams and former England under-21 international Tariq Lamptey to their squad. They both made their debuts last month and are expected to be in Qatar.

GFA have been trying to persuade footballers of Ghanaian descent who have previously represented other countries to switch and strengthen their squad for the World Cup, where they are assigned to a difficult Group H and will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Hudson-Odoi's call-up would be a major coup for the Black Stars. The 21-year-old winger made his England debut in 2019 and has since appeared three times for the Three Lions.

However, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana because he was under the age of 21 when he last played for England.

Hudson-Odoi has a better chance of playing in the World Cup with Ghana than with England, where he is clearly not in manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

Despite the fact that Hudson-Odoi has not committed to Ghana, he could be added to the squad as he is in talks with the GFA.

Hudson-Odoi is on loan from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and has made nine appearances so far with only one goal contribution.