2022 World Cup: Ghana should expect a tough tournament- Kim Grant

Former Ghana international Kim Grant says the Black Stars should expect a tough world cup in Qatar.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other games.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently announced that six players have decided to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

The six players: Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Ransford Yeboah (Hamburg), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburg), and Patrick Pfeiffer will be available for selection in September for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

The former Hearts of Oak coach said the Black Stars may have a chance at the tournament but will be dependent on certain factors.

“We enter into a competition to win but all depends on the GFA, the technical team, how everything is structured, training, facilities, the preparation and also select the right balance of players to go to the World Cup. It will be a tough world cup but we have a good chance. You know the South American teams and the Asian teams will be tough and it won’t be a walkover”, he said in an interview.

He added that the technical team in collaboration with the GFA shouldn’t ignore home-based players in the selection process for the World Cup.

“Yes the new foreign players will bring quality to the national team but also it’s about the local players as well. Don’t neglect them. You need hungry and determined players to grow and come through the long-term future of the national teams and also the development of football itself”

The former Hearts of Oak coach is currently the head coach of Serbian side Prague Raptors Football Club.