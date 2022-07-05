2022 World Cup: Ghana squad massively transformed after six new players confirmed to play for Black Stars

Six new players have been confirmed to play for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, giving Ghana a huge boost.

Shortly after Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams announced in a one-minute video that he will play for Ghana, the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku confirmed the names of five other players who have decided to play for Black Stars.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has declared himself available and is expected to be called up by Black Stars coach Otto Addo in September for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Tariq Lamptey, a Brighton right-back, has completed his switch from England to Ghana. In June, the defender declined an invitation from England U-21 and travelled to Ghana to confirm his decision.

Okraku also announced Germany youth trio Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Patric Pfeiffer have all committed to Ghana.

This is fantastic news for the Black Stars' technical team, led by Otto Addo. There are numerous options, and it is expected that they will select the best talent for the Qatar World Cup.

The Black Stars are expected to be a strong side come November, when they will compete in the group stage against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghanaians can also expect their team to advance far in the tournament. They might be able to advance past the quarter-final stage, which they reached in the 2010 tournament in South Africa.