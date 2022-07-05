2022 World Cup: Ghana squad to be massively boosted with Inaki Williams inclusion after nationality switch

The Black Stars have been given a major boost ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year following the confirmation of Inaki Williams as a new member of the Black Stars.

Williams announced on his social media pages on Tuesday, sharing a video in which he stated that "he will defend Ghana's T-shirt."

"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love," he said.

His arrival beefs up the misfiring attack of the Black Stars as the West African giants prepare for the Mundial later this year.

Williams is now available for future Black Stars call-ups. This is a huge boost for the Black Stars technical team, headed by coach Otto Addo, ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Williams represented Spain, but it was only in a friendly, so his availability for Ghana was never in doubt.

However, Williams' younger brother Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, has yet to commit to playing for Ghana. The attacker is a member of Spain's U-21 national team.

The two recently visited Ghana to get to know their roots and also to meet with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Inaki, the eldest of the brothers, did not hide his pride in his roots, as he showed in a post on social media. "My ancestors, my blood," wrote the forward.

Williams is expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the World Cup, with Black Stars facing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.