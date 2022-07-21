2022 World Cup: Ghana to face Jamaica in friendly in August - EXCLUSIVE

Ghana's Black Stars will face the Raggae Boyz of Jamaica in a friendly in August, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The African giants have lined-up a friendly with Jamaica as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The game is expected to come off at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria.

It is expected that September's AFCON qualifiers will be postponed following CAF'S decision to move the tournament in Ivory Coast to 2024.

The West African giants are returning to the World Cup after edging out Nigeria to qualify for the tournament in Qatar this November.

The Ghana Football Association recently announced the nationality switches of six players as part of boosting the team with quality before November's World Cup.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and English Premier League duo Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have all confirmed their availability ahead of the next international break.

The tournament is expected to give coach Otto Addo an insight into the new players joining the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.