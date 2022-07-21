2022 World Cup: Ghana to play in four-nation preparatory tournament in Austria - EXCLUSIVE

The Black Stars of Ghana will play a four-nation tournament next month in Austria, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The tournament will be held at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria.

World Cup hosts Qatar, North Africans Morocco and the Raggae Boyz of Jamaica will participate in the preparatory games next month.

The Black Stars will engage Jamaica first before playing Qatar and Morocco.

The games will serve as preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with September's AFCON qualifiers expected to be postponed.

The West African giants are returning to the World Cup after edging out Nigeria to qualify for the tournament in Qatar this November.

The Ghana Football Association recently announced the nationality switches of six players as part of boosting the team with quality before November's World Cup.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and English Premier League duo Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have all confirmed their availability ahead of the next international break.

The tournament is expected to give coach Otto Addo an insight into the new players joining the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.