2022 World Cup: Ghana to play rivals Morocco in friendly - EXCLUSIVE

Ghana will revive their rivalry with North Africans Morocco next month in an international friendly, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Black Stars will engage the Atlas Lions in Austria next month as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four times African champions will face Morocco at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria in Austria.

The West African giants are returning to the World Cup after edging out Nigeria to qualify for the tournament in Qatar this November.

The Ghana Football Association recently announced the nationality switches of six players as part of boosting the team with quality before November's World Cup.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and English Premier League duo Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have all confirmed their availability ahead of the next international break.

German-based trio Stephan Ambrosius, Patric Pfeiffer and Ransford-Yeboah Kinigsdorffer are the other players to switch to Ghana.

The tournament is expected to give coach Otto Addo an insight into the new players joining the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.